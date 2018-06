Activists shout slogans as they hold fresh fish during a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati, Philippines, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Activists shout slogans as they hold fresh fish during a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati, Philippines, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A group of protesters demonstrated in front of the Chinese consulate in Manila on Monday over fishing-related tensions in the West Philippine Sea, or South China Sea.

Around 20 people joined the event, organized by the left-wing Akbayan political party and activist group, chanting slogans and carrying placards criticizing China's actions in the disputed South China Sea, an efe-epa journalist reports.