Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during the 28th anniversary of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul.12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

An overwhelming majority of the Filipinos reject the president’s unassertive approach in reclaiming resource-rich territories held by China in South China Sea, despite the Philippines’ legal victory in the maritime dispute at an international tribunal three years ago, according to a survey result published on Friday.

The poll done by private entity Social Weather Survey has found that some 93 percent of the Filipinos considered it important for the country to regain control of these territories.