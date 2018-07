Residents use shovels as oars as they navigate a makeshift raft through flood waters in Quezon, Philippines, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipinos are seen next to makeshift shelters inside a gymnasium, turned into a temporary evacuation center, in Paranaque, Philippines, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino woman is seen amongst makeshift shelters inside a gymnasium, turned into a temporary evacuation center, in Paranaque, Philippines, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipinos are seen next to makeshift shelters inside a gymnasium, turned into a temporary evacuation center, in Paranaque, Philippines, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

People ride a makeshift raft to cross a flooded road in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Streets in the Philippine capital were Tuesday flooded after heavy rains soaked the archipelago and as Tropical Storm Henry made landfall.

In Manila's business district of Makati, motorists plowed through the water, while some people used makeshift rafts to float around, an efe-epa journalist reports.