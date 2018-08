A boy walks with his relative next to an advertisement banner on the floor for Chinese movie 'Dying to Survive' at a cinema in Beijing, China, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A person stands next to an advertisement banner on the floor for Chinese movie 'Dying to Survive' at a cinema in Beijing, China, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese woman with a boy buy movie tickets next to an advertisement banner on the floor for Chinese movie 'Dying to Survive' at a cinema in Beijing, China, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A successful Chinese film based on a real life incident has sparked widespread debate in the country over prohibitive cost of medicines.

"Wo Bu Shi Yao Shen", released in English as "Dying to Survive", topped the Chinese box office in July, collecting more than 3.05 billion yuan (around $440 million) since its release around the beginning of the same month, according to China Film News on Wednesday.