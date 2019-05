A guest looks at the art of Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar during his art exhibition 'Waiting for the Light' at the Marlborough Gallery in New York, Apr.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Spanish filmmaker and director Pedro Almodovar presented on Tuesday his first photo exhibition in New York and claimed he relived the feeling of being a débutant.

“Everything is new because it has just begun, and I have just begun as a photographer. This feeling of starting off with something is very thrilling," Almodovar told EFE in an interview at the inauguration of his show at the Marlborough Gallery in Manhattan.