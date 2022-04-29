A French-American journalist and filmmaker whose 2020 documentary sparked widespread interest in the case of 52-year-old American death row inmate Melissa Lucio is now being seen as the driving force behind her being granted a stay of execution earlier this week.

"Angel" has been the word used by Lucio and her mother and sister to describe Sabrina Van Tassel, who spoke to Efe as part of a flurry of press appearances since a Monday ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which stayed the execution that had been scheduled for Wednesday.