Australian filmmaker James Ricketson (C), with his daughter Roxanne Holmes (L), arrives at Sydney International Airport, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 23 September 2018. Ricketson was deported from Cambodia after being granted a royal pardon. Ricketson, 69, was sentenced to jail for six years on 31 August, for espionage in a trial that was widely criticized by human rights activists and politicians in Australia before he was pardoned on Friday evening. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Australian documentary filmmaker James Ricketson arrived Sunday night in Sydney after he was granted a Royal pardon in Cambodia for a espionage conviction, for which he was sentenced to six years in prison.

"I love Cambodia, I've always loved Cambodia (and) I don't love Cambodia any less now as a result of what has happened. In fact if anything I love it more," the 69-year-old filmmaker told local news on his arrival at the Sydney airport.