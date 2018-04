Colorado Party officials on April 21, 2018, make final preparations for the April 22 Paraguayan general elections in their party headquarters' computer room in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan authorities said they were wrapping up the nationwide distribution of ballots ahead of Sunday's general elections by getting materials to polling stations in this capital.

The presidential race is a contest between 46-year-old Mario Abdo Benitez of the ruling Colorado Party and 55-year-old Efrain Alegre, the standard-bearer of the Ganar Alliance, which is made up of the main-opposition Liberal Party and the left-wing Guasu Front alliance.