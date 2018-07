A man walks past an electronic display showing the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Seoul stock market closed on a high note on Monday owing to gains in large cap tech and financial shares, according to local analysts.

The KOSPI indicator of the South Korean market Monday closed, recording a rise of 12.93 points - 0.57 percent - to stand at 2,285.80 points, while the index of the electronic stock market KOSDAQ dropped 0.61 points - 0.08% - to 808.28 units.