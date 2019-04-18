India’s Jet Airways on Thursday halted all its operations after it failed to secure interim funding for a bailout of the cash-strapped airline that once was the largest carrier by passenger market share in the country.

The announcement to cancel all its international and domestic flights, with its last flight operating on Wednesday, came weeks after the airline, weighed down by a financial burden of $1.2 billion, began its last-ditch effort to secure a rescue funding of $217 million from its lenders.