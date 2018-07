The president of the French National Assembly's Laws Commission, Yael Braun-Pivet (C), arrives for the hearing in Paris, France, July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Gerard Collomb during his hearing concerning the scandal in Paris, France, July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The French interior minister on Monday tried to mitigate his responsibility for his alleged failure to act against a presidential security official who was fired after his arrest on suspicion of impersonating police and attacking demonstrators.

Gérard Collomb spoke to a committee investigating accusations that Alexandre Benalla, who organized security for president Emmanuel Macron during his travels, had been filmed wearing a police helmet and beating protesters at a demonstration in Paris.