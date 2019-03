Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila (C) leaves a press conference held after handing in his letter of resignation to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, in Helsinki, Finland, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA/PEKKA SIPOLA

Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila speaks at a press conference after handing in his letter of resignation to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, in Helsinki, Finland, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA/PEKKA SIPOLA

Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila speaks at a press conference after handing in his letter of resignation to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, in Helsinki, Finland, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA/PEKKA SIPOLA

The government of Finland has offered its resignation a month before parliamentary elections were due to take place citing a failure to be able to make health care reforms, the prime minister said Friday.

The country’s president approved Prime Minister Juha Sipila’s resignation but has asked him to continue leading a caretaker government until a new cabinet can be appointed.