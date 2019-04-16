Several hundred people who tried to cast their ballots for a far-right party in hotly-contested parliamentary elections in Finland accidentally voted for the country's Communist Party instead, which on Tuesday said it was happy to accept the votes from its ideological foes.

There was speculation in the Finnish media that the mix-up, which took place in Helsinki's suburban voting district of Uusimaa, could have cost Jussi Halla-aho's Finns Party a parliamentary seat, therefore preventing it from matching the haul secured by Antti Rinne's victorious Social Democrats (SDP), which took 40 seats to the far-right's 39.