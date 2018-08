A view of the hotel where a fire broke out and killed 18 people in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA/STR CHINA OUT

At least 18 people were killed and 19 others injured in a fire that gutted a hotel in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin, as seen in images made available to epa.

The fire started at 4.36 hours (20.36 GMT) at the Beilong Hotspring Leisure hotel for reasons that are still unknown and more than 100 firefighters worked for more than three hours to extinguish the flames, official news reports said.