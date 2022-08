People swim in Caribbean waters as smoke billows from a blaze at an oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, on 10 August 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A Mexican vessel trains water cannon on a fire at an oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, on 10 August 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The fire that has raged for the better part of five days at an oil storage facility in this northern port city is under control, Cuban authorities said Wednesday.

"We feel calmer. Always concerned, but calmer. The extinction (of the blaze) won't be today, but little by little we will end it," the island's deputy fire chief, Alexander Avalos, told a press conference in Matanzas.