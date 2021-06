Smoke billows from a fire at an oil refinery in Tehran on Wednesday, 2 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A thick cloud of smoke could be seen from the center of Tehran on Wednesday after a fire erupted at an oil refinery on the south side of the Iranian capital.

Though no casualties were reported, emergency department spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told the ISNA news agency that 10 ambulances had been dispatched to the state-owned Shahid Tondgooyan refinery in the Shahr-e Rey district.