A handout photo made available by the U.S. Navy shows sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) don fire fighting equipment to combat a fire aboard the ship at Naval Station San Diego, California, USA, 12 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Kofonow / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the U.S. Navy shows Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department boats combat a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, California, USA, 12 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MC3 Christina Ross / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the U.S. Navy shows sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) prepare to fight a fire aboard the ship at Naval Station San Diego, California, USA, 12 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Kofonow / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the U.S. Navy shows sailors and Federal Fire San Diego firefighters combat a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, California, USA, 12 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Ko / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Fire breaks out on US Navy ship, injuring 21

A fire on the United States Navy ship USS Bonhomme Richard has injured 17 sailors and four civilians who are being treated in hospital in San Diego, California, officials announced.

Efforts to put out the fire are ongoing. EFE-EPA