A 'ninot' of the Town Hall Child 'Falla' burns during the 'Nit de la Crema' (Fire Night) in Valencia, eastern Spain, 19 March 2019. The Fallas, installations of parodic huge papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures, are burnt on 19 March in the so-called 'Crema' to mark the end the Falles event. EPA-EFE/KAI FORSTERLING

People wait to watch from adjacent buildings the Town Hall 'Falla' burn during the 'Nit de la Cremá' (Fire Night) in Valencia, eastern Spain, 19 March 2019. The Fallas, installations of parodic huge papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures, are burnt on 19 March in the so-called 'Crema' to mark the end the Falles event. EPA-EFE/KAI FORSTERLING

A 'ninot' of the Town Hall 'Falla' burns during the 'Nit de la Crema' (Fire Night) in Valencia, Spain, 19 March 2019. The Fallas, installations of large parodic papier-mache, cardboard and wooden sculptures, are burnt on 19 March in the so-called 'Crema' to mark the end of the Fallas event. EPA-EFE/KAI FORSTERLING

Two firemen work at the Town Hall 'Falla' burn during the 'Nit de la Crema' (Fire Night) in Valencia, Spain, 19 March 2019. The Fallas, installations of large parodic papier-mache, cardboard and wooden sculptures, are burnt on 19 March in the so-called 'Crema' to mark the end of the Fallas event. EPA-EFE/KAI FORSTERLING

A 'ninot' of the Town Hall Child 'Falla' burns during the 'Nit de la Crema' (Fire Night) in Valencia, eastern Spain, 19 March 2019. The Fallas, installations of parodic huge papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures, are burnt on 19 March in the so-called 'Crema' to mark the end the Falles event. EPA-EFE/KAI FORSTERLING

Fire destroyed a multitude of Fallas, installations of large parodic papier-mache, cardboard and wooden sculptures, during the 'Nit de la Crema' or Fire Night, in Valencia on Tuesday night.

The traditional celebrations of the Fallas event have been marked by pre-electoral politics this year, both in the satire of their 'ninots' (giant dolls) and in the massive presence of politicians before the Spanish general elections, to be held on Apr. 28.