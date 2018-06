A view of a sealed ballot box at a polling station at the end of voting day of Iraqi legislative election in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ALI ABBAS

A fire broke out in several warehouses in Baghdad used to store ballot boxes from last month's parliamentary elections, a source from the Iraqi interior ministry told EFE on Sunday, days after the Iraqi parliament ordered a manual recount.

Suspicions of fraud in the May 12 vote led parliament to call for a recount during an extraordinary session on Wednesday.