Firefighters spray water on the Shuri Castle after sunrise in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

The main building of the Shuri Castle is seen on fire in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, early Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

A building of the Shuri Castle is seen on fire in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, early Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

The central pavilion of a castle declared a world heritage site caught fire Thursday in Japan, in a blaze that also affected surrounding buildings.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the Shuri castle in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, where a massive blaze engulfed the 14th-century structure at about 2.40 am (5.40 pm GMT on Wednesday) according to firefighters, who struggled to contain the flames. EFE-EPA