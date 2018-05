Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at the Juan Luna Building in Manila, Philippines, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze at the Juan Luna Building in Manila, Philippines, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A large fire hit the National Archives of the Philippines in Manila Monday, with many of the city's firefighters battling well into the afternoon to get it under control.

The fire started at the nearby Land Management Bureau at about 12.30 am and spread to neighboring structures including the Juan Luna Building in Binondo, which houses the NAP.