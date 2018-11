A police officer and firefighters investigate a gutted boarding house in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Nov 9, 2018, to identify the cause of a fire earlier in the day that was estimated to have broken out on the third floor of the three-floor building. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A fire in a hostel in downtown Seoul left at least 7 dead and 11 injured on Friday, local authorities said.

The fire was detected at around 5am local time (2000 GMT Thursday) in a building located in the central district of Jongno and was extinguished about two hours later, according to the Yonhap news agency, citing the fire department in the South Korean capital.