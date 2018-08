Hospital staff and rescuers evacuate affected hospital patients after a fire broke out at the Taipei Hospital in Hsinchuang, New Taipei City, Taiwan, 13 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Hospital staff and rescuers evacuate affected hospital patients after a fire broke out at the Taipei Hospital in Hsinchuang, New Taipei City, Taiwan, 13 August 2018. According to news reports, an early-morning fire in a hospital in New Taipei City killed at least nine people and injured more than 15 people. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A fire at a hospital in Xinzhuang, New Taipei City, early Monday has left at least 9 patients dead and 16 injured, ten of them seriously.

The incident took place around 04.20 am Monday on the seventh floor of the Weifu hospital, in Xinzhuang district, where over 200 firemen evacuated dozens of patients, but at least nine of them were dead before reaching other hospitals.