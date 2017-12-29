A handout photo made available by the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) shows FDNY members operating at the scene of a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, USA, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EPA/FDNY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A fire in an apartment building Thursday in the Bronx, New York, killed 12 people, the Fire Department of New York City said.

Another four were fighting for their lives, the Department said on Twitter.