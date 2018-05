A child cries on top of a jeepney after a blaze in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino fire victims rest on the side of a street after a blaze in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino fire victim retrieves belongings inside a burnt apartment after a blaze in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A view of a cramped apartment after a blaze in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Six members of the same family perished in a fire on Thursday in Paranaque, just south of the Philippine capital city Manila.

The bodies of the six relatives were found inside a room on the third floor of a cramped building that housed at least 200 residents, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.