Firefighters work to contain a fire at the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 September 2018. The museum houses some 20 million pieces that date back to the Brazilian imperial era. Authorities have said the cause of the fire is still unknown. No injuries have been reported. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Employees recover objects from the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, as a fire burns, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 September 2018. The museum houses some 20 million pieces that date back to the Brazilian imperial era. Authorities have said the cause of the fire is still unknown. No injuries have been reported. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Firefighters work to contain a fire consuming the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, one of the oldest in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 September 2018. A fire devoured the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, which houses some 20 million pieces dating from the Brazilian imperial era and which celebrates its 200 years of history in 2018. The Fire Department continues working to contain the fire, while the authorities informed that it is not yet possible to detect the causes that caused the flames to start. The flames began when it was already closed to the public and there were only four guards inside. However, according to the information offered by the Museum itself, there are no injuries as they all managed to get out in time. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

A firefighter walks in front of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, one of the oldest in Brazil, as it is consumed by flames due to a major fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 September 2018. A fire devoured the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, which houses some 20 million pieces dating from the Brazilian imperial era and which celebrates its 200 years of history in 2018. The Fire Department continues working to contain the fire, while the authorities informed that it is not yet possible to detect the causes that caused the flames to start. The flames began when it was already closed to the public and there were only four guards inside. However, according to the information offered by the Museum itself, there are no injuries as they all managed to get out in time. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO