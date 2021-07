Firefighters work to control a fire in a warehouse of the Sao Paulo Cinematheque, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 29 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Dozens of firefighters on Thursday were trying to extinguish a large fire that destroyed part of a storage warehouse of São Paulo's Cinemateca Brasileira, the Brazilian film archive with the largest collection of moving images in Latin America.

A fleet of 15 fire trucks attended the blaze in the Vila Leopoldina neighborhood, in the west of São Paulo, and about 70 firefighters managed to control the fire, which began just after 6 pm local time (21:00 GMT).