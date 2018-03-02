At least 25 people have been killed after a fire ripped through a drug rehabilitation center in the capital of Azerbaijan, officials said Friday.
The cause of the fire at the medical establishment in Baku was as yet unknown.
An Azerbaijani firefighter at the site of a fire in the republican drug rehabilitation center in Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/VUGAR AMRULLAYEV
Azerbaijani firefighters at the site of a fire in the republican drug rehabilitation center in Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/VUGAR AMRULLAYEV
Women react near the site of fire in the republican drug rehabilitation center in Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AZIZ KARIMOV
A woman reacts near the site of fire in the republican drug rehabilitation center in Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AZIZ KARIMOV
