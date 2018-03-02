A woman reacts near the site of fire in the republican drug rehabilitation center in Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AZIZ KARIMOV

Azerbaijani firefighters at the site of a fire in the republican drug rehabilitation center in Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/VUGAR AMRULLAYEV

An Azerbaijani firefighter at the site of a fire in the republican drug rehabilitation center in Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/VUGAR AMRULLAYEV

At least 25 people have been killed after a fire ripped through a drug rehabilitation center in the capital of Azerbaijan, officials said Friday.

The cause of the fire at the medical establishment in Baku was as yet unknown.