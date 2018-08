Signs hang on the fence of an evacuated residence, thanking first responders, near Clearlake Oaks, California, USA, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A hillside in flames from the River Fire as fire fighters looks on in Lakeport, California, USA, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A firefighter died on Monday while trying to contain the Mendocino Complex fire, the largest wildfire in California's history, authorities said.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection of California said that the firefighter died in hospital after sustaining injuries while working to contain the blaze.