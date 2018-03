A man who appears to be an investigator looks over yellow flotation devices attached to the skids of a submerged sightseeing helicopter that crashed a night earlier on the East River in New York, New York, USA, 12 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A crew member on a crane barge looks at the sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Sunday night after it was removed from the East River in New York, New York, USA, 12 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A crane lifts the sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Sunday night from the East River in New York, New York, USA, 12 March 2018. Five people died in the accident, though the pilot survived, and investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are on the scene. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A firefighter, a journalist, a young Argentine tourist and two other people were killed in a helicopter crash in New York, which occurred on Sunday and was recovered on Monday, official sources reported.

The flight's pilot, Richard Vance, 33, was the only survivor of the incident.