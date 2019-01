A view of the disaster caused by the rupture on Jan. 25, 2019, of a tailings dam at a mine owned by Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer. The mine is located in Brumadinho, a municipality in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

A helicopter looks for survivors after the rupture of a tailings dam on Jan. 25, 2019, at a mine owned by Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer. The mine is located in Brumadinho, a municipality of the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Around 200 people are potentially missing after a tailings dam burst Friday at mine in southeastern Brazil owned by Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, firefighters said.

The dam in Brumadinho, a municipality in Minas Gerais state, broke on Friday, unleashing a river of sludge that destroyed some houses on the outskirts of a nearby town.