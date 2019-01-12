A large plume of dense smoke rose above the Yemeni port city of Aden on Saturday after an explosion caused a vast oil storage tank to explode and catch fire in a key refinery in the war-torn country.
A Yemeni looks on as fire ignites in an oil storage tank at the main oil refinery in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire in an oil storage tank at the main oil refinery in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI
Black smokes rise above the city as fire ignites in an oil storage tank at the main oil refinery in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an oil storage tank at the main oil refinery in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI
Black smokes rise above the city as fire ignites in an oil storage tank at the main oil refinery in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI