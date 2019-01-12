A Yemeni looks on as fire ignites in an oil storage tank at the main oil refinery in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire in an oil storage tank at the main oil refinery in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Black smokes rise above the city as fire ignites in an oil storage tank at the main oil refinery in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an oil storage tank at the main oil refinery in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI