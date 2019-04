Courtesy photograph of the Mexican Civil Protection authorities, released on April 17, 2019. It shows a fire that has extended in the mountains of the municipality of Alto Lucero, in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. EPA-EFE / CP VERACRUZ / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

Courtesy photograph of the Mexican Civil Protection authorities, released on April 17, 2019. It shows a fire that has extended in the mountains of the municipality of Alto Lucero, in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. EPA-EFE / CP VERACRUZ / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

Ninety-five wildfires of different sizes are burning in 18 Mexican states and the authorities are attempting to control them using fire brigades that are working around the clock.

Nationwide, there have been at least 2,538 forest fires so far this year, and 3,465 firefighting units of the municipal, state and federal governments have been deployed to deal with them.