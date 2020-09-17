Two firefighters view the cities of Pasadena and Altadena, California, near Mt. Wilson Observatory, during extensive forest fires on Sept. 15, 2020. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A hazy sun rises behind the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on 16 September 2020. Smoke from forest fires in California and Oregon has travelled thousands of miles to the US East Coast. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The fires burning in California have destroyed some 1.3 million hectares (3.3 million acres or 5,150 square miles) of forested land in the worst-ever fire season on record - and technically speaking, traditional fire season has not even started yet.

So far this year, according to figures compiled by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), more than 7,700 fires have broken out across the state and a record set for hectares burned despite the fact that the traditional fire season - October and November - has not yet arrived.