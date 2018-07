A handout photo made available by CalFire on July 28, 2018, shows flames of the Redding Fire wildfires raging near Whiskeytown, California, on July 26, 2018. EFE/EPA/CALFIRE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) on Inciweb on July 28, 2018, shows Moonrise over Apple Canyon caused by the Cranston Fire near Idyllwild, California, on July 27, 2018 (issued July 28, 2018). EFE/EPA/NWCG / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) on Inciweb on July 26, 2018, shows smoke caused by the Cranston Fire near Idyllwild, California, on July 25, 2018 (issued July 28, 2018). EFE/EPA/NWCG / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Firefighters have been unable to halt the spread of a northern California wildfire that has already destroyed 32,700 hectares (some 82,000 acres) and has killed at least two people.

According to figures provided Saturday by CalFire, the state's forestry and forest fire protection department, the Carr fire has only been brought 5 percent under control.