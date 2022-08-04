German firefighters were trying to extinguish a fire Thursday after an explosion at a bomb disposal site in the Grunewald forest in west Berlin, emergency services said.
Firefighters tackle raging blaze at bomb disposal site in Berlin forest
Smoke rises during a forest fire at the Grunewald in Berlin, Germany, 04 August 2022. The Berlin Fire Department reported on their twitter channel about a currently ongoing fire in Grunewald, accompanied with explosions on a an ammunition explosion site. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
