Smoke from wildfires and the Covid-19 pandemic are combining to create a public health crisis among the more than 20 million people living in Brazil's portion of Amazonia, according to a report released Wednesday.

"'The Air is Unbearable': Health Impacts of Deforestation-Related Fires in the Brazilian Amazon" represents the findings of the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM), the Institute for Health Policy Studies (IEPS) and Human Rights Watch.