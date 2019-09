An undated photograph showing Paraguay's Pantanal, an enormous wetlands shared with Brazil and Bolivia, and the area around the Tres Gigantes biological research station, where the fires that started in mid-August 2019 have burned about 62,000 hectares (153,086 acres). EPA-EFE/Carlos Villar Ortiga

The fires raging in Paraguay's portion of the Pantanal, an enormous wetlands shared with Brazil and Bolivia, threaten the jaguar and the giant anteater, two endangered species.

The blazes have turned the delicate ecosystem into a barren landscape of charred palm trees and ashes.