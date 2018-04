Security forces stablish a security perimeter near the site where one person was killed and 24 others were injured when fireworks that were going to be used in a religious celebration exploded, in Penacova, Portugal, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS/LUSA

One person was killed and 24 others were injured when fireworks that were going to be used in a religious celebration in Penacova, a town in central Portugal, exploded on Wednesday, emergency management officials said.

Five children were slightly injured in the blast, emergency management chief Carlos Tavares said.