A delegate during the 41st Conference of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy, 23 June 2019. EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

Chinese candidate Qu Dongyu celebrates after being appointed as the new Director General of FAO during the 41st Conference of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy, 23 June 2019. EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

China's agricultural deputy minister Qu Dongyu was Sunday elected head of the United Nations’ food agency.

Qu, the first Chinese national to hold the role, was elected as director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization after one round of voting in the Italian capital Rome.