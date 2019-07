A view of the 1962 original and first management contract between members of The Beatles and English music entrepreneur Brian Epstein, which was signed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Pete Best at a preview of the sale of English Literature, History Children's Books and Illustrations at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain, 05 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The first contract signed by The Beatles and their representative Brian Epstein is the star of an online auction at Sotheby's in London.

Epstein boosted the group’s international success after "discovering" them at the Liverpool Cavern Club in the United Kingdom.