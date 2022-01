A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) shows crew aboard a P-3K2 Orion aircraft as it flies over heavy ash fall in an area of Tonga, on 17 January 2022 (issued 18 January 2022), with ash on the roofs of homes and surrounding vegetation. EPA-EFE FILE/NZDF / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Team Tonga with flag bearer Pita Taufatofua arrive at the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, 09 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FILIP SINGER

A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) shows Air Movements personnel stack and secure pallets of disaster relief supplies to be sent to by Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 to Tonga, in the wake of a Tsunami triggered by volcanic eruption on Tonga, at an undisclosed location in New Zealand, 17 January 2022 (issued 18 January 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/Dillon Robert Anderson/NZDF / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) shows crew aboard a P-3K2 Orion aircraft as it flies over heavy ash fall in an area of Tonga, on 17 January 2022 (issued 18 January 2022), with ash on the roofs of homes and surrounding vegetation. EPA-EFE FILE/NZDF / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The first plane carrying humanitarian aid and disaster relief arrived in Tonga from New Zealand on Thursday after a "mammoth effort" to clear the capital's airport runway of ash.

The South Pacific island nation was struck by a powerful eruption of an underwater volcano that triggered a tsunami over the weekend.