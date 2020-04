Unaccompanied minor refugees, who were living at the migrant camps of the islands of north Aegean Sea, prepare to board an airplane at the International Airport of Athens, to travel to Luxembourg, in Athens, Greece, 15 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Unaccompanied minor refugees, who were living at the migrant camps of the islands of north Aegean Sea, wait in line before boarding an airplane at the International Airport of Athens, to travel to Luxembourg, in Athens, Greece, 15 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Unaccompanied minor refugees, who were living at the migrant camps of the islands of north Aegean Sea, wait in line before boarding an airplane at the International Airport of Athens, to travel to Luxembourg, in Athens, Greece, 15 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Unaccompanied minor refugees, who were living at the migrant camps of the islands of north Aegean Sea, board an airplane at the International Airport of Athens, to travel to Luxembourg, in Athens, Greece, 15 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

First group of refugee children relocated from Greece to Luxembourg

As Europe grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, a dozen unaccompanied minors living in overcrowded camps on the Aegean left Greece on Wednesday and were relocated to Luxembourg as part of a wider initiative to find safe dwellings for refugee children.

This is the first group of 1,600 children the Greek government wants to relocate to other European countries.EFE-EPA