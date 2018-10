President Donald Trump and his wife Melania return to the White House on Oct. 15, 2018, after viewing damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Florida and Georgia. EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis/POOL

The airplane carrying first lady Melania Trump was forced to make an emergency landing a few minutes after taking off due to smoke in the cabin, local media reported.

The incident, which took place early Wednesdy morning, forced the pilot to return to Andrews air base in Maryland, from where the plane had taken off 10 minutes earlier, according to reporters accompanying the first lady.