Photograph showing Haitian first lady Martine Moise and Spain's Queen Letizia at Port-au-Prince Inteternational Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 22. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Haitian first lady Martine Moise on Tuesday welcomed Spain's Queen Letizia upon her arrival at this capital's international airport.

The Spanish air force jet carrying the queen and the Spanish secretary of state for international cooperation, Fernando Garcia Casas, flew in from the neighboring Dominican Republic and landed a few minutes before 3:30 pm.