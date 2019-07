Abdul Qayum repairs a pistol in his gun shop in the tribal town of Darra Adam Khel of Pakistan on July 16, 2019. EFE/JAIME LEÓN

A young boy reads in the library in the tribal town of Darra Adam Khel in Pakistan on July 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAIME LEÓN

Raj Mohamed poses in the library he founded in the tribal town of Darra Adam Khel in Pakistan on July 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAIME LEÓN

A group of young people read in the library in the tribal town of Darra Adam Khel in Pakistan on July 16, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAIME LEÓN

Abdul Qayum eats in the gun shop, where he manufactures and repairs weapons, in the tribal town of Darra Adam Khel of Pakistan on July 16, 2019. EFE/JAIME LEÓN

For decades, life in a small town in northwestern Pakistan has revolved around the manufacture of imitations of AK-47 and M16 assault rifles. But this is slowly changing, as symbolized by the opening of the town's first local library.

The main street of Darra Adam Khel's market is full of sounds of the hammers of gunsmiths and even gunshots, but just 300 meters (984 feet) away, the library's silence is disturbed only by the sound of the fans.