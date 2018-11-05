About 1,500 members of the leading caravan of Central American migrants traveling north through Mexico arrived in Mexico City on the weekend, spending the night in a sports stadium, and it is expected that in the coming days the number of mainly Honduran migrants in the capital will rise to 5,000, human rights officials reported.

The Federal District Human Rights Commission (CDHDF) and the Mexico City government - both the current one and the recently elected one - are taking initial measures to provide humanitarian aid to the migrants at the Jesus Martinez "Palillo" stadium, the CDHDF said.