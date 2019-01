Honduran migrants wait in the southern border town of Suchiate, Mexico, after being allowed to enter the country on Jan. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

Honduran migrants wait at the border bridge at Tecun Uman, Guatemala, 17 January 2019, on the border with Mexico to register to enter Mexican territory. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

The first members of the new caravan of Honduran migrants arrived at the border between Guatemala and Mexico on Thursday and submitted immigration documents requesting asylum in the latter country.

About 100 people waited in a disciplined line, as instructed by personnel from Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM), the institution that is distributing the ID cards designed to enable them to gain access to basic health services and secure employment on Mexican territory.