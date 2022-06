A medical worker enters a negative pressure quarantine ward at a hospital in Incheon, west of Seoul,, South Korea, 22 June 2022, where one of the two patients suspected to have been infected with monkeypox was hospitalized the previous day. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT ATTENTION EDITORS: FACE PIXELATED AT SOURCE.

Singapore has confirmed its first monkeypox infection and South Korea is examining two suspected cases of the virus as the disease spreads across the world.

The patient in Singapore is a 42-year-old flight attendant from the United Kingdom, marking the first instance of monkeypox in Southeast Asia during the ongoing worldwide outbreak of the illness.