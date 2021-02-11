Volunteer preservationist Santiago Garibotti provided this photo of the cockpit of the Plus Ultra, on display at the Transportation Museum in Lujan, Argentina. EFE-EPA/Santiago Garibotti

Pilot and volunteer preservationist Santiago Garibotti provided this photo of maintenance work on the Plus Ultra at the Transportation Museum in Lujan, Argentina. EFE-EPA/Santiago Garibotti

This capital rolled out the red carpet on Feb. 10, 1926, to welcome the first plane to cross the Atlantic from Europe to South America. Ninety-five years later, the Plus Ultra, donated to Argentina by Spanish King Alfonso XIII, has lost none of its luster thanks to the dedication of staff and volunteers at the Transportation Museum in Lujan, near Buenos Aires.

"People took up places on the north coast of the city. On the 9th they had set up there with their beach chairs, enjoying the summer night to receive the Plus Ultra," pilot, preservationist and aviation historian Santiago Garibotti tells Efe.